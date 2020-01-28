Seychelles local Tourism Trade Partners encouraged to provide preferential terms to tourists from China

Subsequent to the recent outbreak of Novel Coronavirus, Wuhan, China, the Ministry for Tourism and the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) would like to urge its local partners to consider advising all clients from China who were planning to visit Seychelles for the next coming months to withdraw their bookings until the outbreak is brought under control.

Local partners are encouraged to apply special consideration for Chinese nationals and others who have travelled to China in last 14 days who were planning to visit Seychelles for the next coming months by allowing these clients to withdraw or push their bookings.

The Ministry and STB’s recommendation presents itself to complement Public Health measures to prevent the spread of Novel Coronavirus into Seychelles.

The declaration further follows an earlier communication from the Chinese Association of Travel Services to the Local Destination Management Companies in Seychelles regarding the Chinese government advice for citizens to refrain from travelling requesting that Chinese tourists be not penalised as a result of the sudden epidemic.

The collaboration of local partners including hotel service providers and other destination service providers is being requested to provide Chinese and other clients from China who have booked a holiday in Seychelles for the coming months with preferential terms and special policies for refunds, removal of charges in cancellation fees, extension for travels until a later date.

The Ministry for Tourism and STB are maintaining liaison with the respective airline partners, the local health authority and relevant overseas health authorities to closely monitor the situation for risk assessment.