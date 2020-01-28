Gifts of Happiness from Centara Grand Hua Hin for Better Future of Underprivileged Children

Marking the 8th consecutive year of great success since 2012, Centara Grand Hua Hin’s regarded Annual Scholarship Ceremony recently shared great pleasure with Hua Hin community, granting a combined Baht 150,000 worth of scholarships and gifts to underprivileged children in remote area.

The afternoon of Friday, January 17, 2020 saw another happy moment as Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin successfully organised its Annual Scholarship Ceremony 2020 at the hotel’s beautiful Colonial Hall, marking the 8th year of great support to Hua Hin’s local community.

Led by David Martens, General Manager & Corporate Director of Operations Hua Hin, Krabi, Samui & Vietnam, the event also welcomed Sirapan Kamolpramote, adviser to the Mayor of Hua Hin, Soraya Homchuen, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (Prachuap Khirikhan Office) and Wassana Srikanchana, President of the Cha-Am Hua Hin Tourism Business Association, who joined the ceremony to congratulate the students, personally presenting each child with scholarships and gifts they wished for, such as bikes, radio, mobile phones, sport equipment as well as school uniforms.

From these humble beginnings, Centara Grand Hua Hin took the initiative even further to support the development of thinking skills and encourage a love of reading in students. By partnering with Jamsai Publishing Thailand, the hotel also sponsored 500 brand new books to school libraries, broadening the range of resources to which they can refer students.

Asked about the success of the event, David Martens shared:

“My team and I are very glad to see another successful year that Centara Grand Hua Hin is able take part in supporting the local community and improve early childhood education in Hua Hin. This year, we have significantly raised the total amount of donation to over Baht 150,000, to the total number of 50 students from 4 schools. Since 2012, the hotel has raised over Baht 650,000 and continuously awarded over 400 scholarships. Of course, this success is made possible thanks to the supports from Hua Hin Municipality, TAT, and other private sectors. I do hope that this will set a new standard of how a business supports and motivates for better community engagement.”

