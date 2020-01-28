Pegasus launches new direct London and Helsinki flights

Turkey’s digital airline Pegasus continues to expand its network with the launch of three new routes for 2020. UK passengers travelling from London Stansted will be able to fly direct to the Turkish capital city of Ankara with flights launching on 29 March 2020, as well as to Antalya, one of Turkey’s most popular seaside destinations in the Mediterranean, as of 8 June 2020. Also launching Helsinki from Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen on 9 June 2020, its very first route in Finland, Pegasus extends its network of destinations to 43 countries and increases its presence in Northern Europe with flights to Helsinki in