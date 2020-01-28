Palladium Hotel Group announces new President & CEO

Palladium Hotel Group celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and has chosen the Feria Internacional de Turismo (FITUR) to make the most prominent announcement of new president and CEO. Abel Matutes Prats will be the new president and Jesús Sobrino the new CEO of Palladium Hotel Group, Manager and Owner of the hotel brands. Sobrino has until now held the position of Deputy Director General, which will now go to Carmen Matutes Prats. After 50 years of experience in the tourism sector, Grupo Empresas Matutes is reforming its organisational structure to adapt to new times, with the company committed to the separation