FAA announces Super Bowl LIV safety plan

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is working with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the aviation community and the National Football League to ensure safe, secure, and efficient operations before, during and after Super Bowl LIV, on Feb 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL.

The agency expects more than 2,500 additional take-offs and landings and nearly 1,300 additional aircraft parked at South Florida airports during Super Bowl week. Special procedures, including Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFR) and a No Drone Zone will limit flights around Hard Rock Stadium before, during and after the game.

The game day TFR will go into effect at approximately 5:30 p.m. EST. It will cover a 30-nautical mile (34.5 miles) ring, centered over the stadium and from the ground up to 18,000 feet in altitude, before expiring at approximately 11:59 p.m. EST. Drones are also prohibited inside the TFR. The FAA has established additional TFRs to restrict drone flights for roughly one nautical mile around the Miami Beach Convention Center and Bayfront Park up to an altitude of 2,000 feet from January 25 to February 1 during daytime hours.

Pilots must be aware of the latest TFRs and check Notices to Airmen (NOTAM) before flying. Pilots and drone operators who enter the TFRs without permission could face civil penalties that exceed $30,000 and potential criminal prosecution for flying drones in the TFR. The FAA encourages drone operators to check all notices (PDF) to determine where drones may fly.

The TFR will not affect regularly scheduled commercial flights at Miami International Airport (MIA) and Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Emergency, medical, public safety and military operations may fly in the TFR while it is in place, in coordination with air traffic control. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) enforces TFRs in real time, but the FAA may also take enforcement action against drone or aircraft pilots who violates the TFR.