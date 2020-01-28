Marriott International brings St. Regis brand to new administrative capital of Egypt

Marriott International, Inc. today announced that it has signed an agreement to open a St. Regis in the New Administrative Capital of Egypt, just outside of Cairo. In the second quarter of this year, The St. Regis Almasa is expected to occupy an existing luxury hotel at the entrance of the up-and-coming city that is slated to become the administrative and financial hub of Egypt. “We are delighted to be working with the National Authority for Management & Investment on this exceptional conversion opportunity to bring St. Regis to Egypt’s New Administrative Capital,” said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Off