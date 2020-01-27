New planes, more flights: Qatar Airways invests in Venice

Qatar Airways strengthens its presence at Venice Marco Polo Airport in 2020 with frequency increase from 7 to 11 flights per week starting next July.

This is accompanied by a renewal of the aircraft fleet operating on the routes, which will be replaced with the modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350 / 900.

The four additional frequencies will be operational from 1 July 2020, with a schedule that foresees a daily flight departing at 17.55, and an additional flight at 23.15 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

«This important investment in Venice will expand the travel options for our passengers,” remarked Máté Hoffmann, country manager Italy & Malta Qatar Airways.

“By the summer we will increase the weekly frequencies to 11, guarantee new connections and introduce an operational fleet of aircraft among the most technologically advanced of the skies and of prestige as the Airbus A350 / 900 and the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.”

“The increase in frequencies of Qatar Airways is part of our strategy of continuously expanding the Marco Polo network,” said Camillo Bozzolo, commercial director of the aviation group Save.

“The additional flights to the Doha hub enrich the offer to long-term destinations radius, favoring both commercial and tourist exchanges between our territory and the rest of the world, further strengthening the position of Venice airport as the third Italian intercontinental gateway.”