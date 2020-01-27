Cortina announces ‘Carousel of the Dolomites’ for 2026 Winter Olympics

The governor of Italy’s Veneto region Luca Zaia and the mayor of Cortina Gian Pietro Ghedina announced the “Carousel of the Dolomites” project in view of the 2026 Winter Olympics, with an investment worth about €100 million.

The project envisions the connection of the Dolomites mountain circuit via chairlift and ski – an immense white corridor with 1300 kilometers of snow slopes and 500 ski lifts.

The project is aimed at joining three ski areas on the peaks of the Unesco heritage sites: Sellaronda, between South Tyrol, Veneto, and Trentino; the seven ski areas of Cortina d’Ampezzo and the Giro Della Grande Guerra above Alleghe, between the peaks of Civetta, Pelmo, and Tofana.

The first phase will connect Cortina to the Cinque Torri area through Socrepes and Pocol: later the connection will reach Arabba, and from here – to Alta Badia and Sellaronda.

The third phase will connect Cortina and Alleghe, putting the final piece in a path that connects six Dolomite passes.

Italy is preparing to host the Winter Olympic Games for the third time, twenty years after Turin 2006 and 70 years after the games of Cortina in 1956.