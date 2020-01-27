New Uganda Tourism Minister Takes Over After Cabinet Reshuffle

The Hon. Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu officially handed over the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities (MTWA) Cabinet Ministerial leadership to Hon. Tom Rwakaikara Butime on January 23, 2020 as the newest Uganda Tourism Minister.

The ceremony was held at the Ministry premises at Rwenzori Towers in Kampala. Prof. Kamuntu has been appointed Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Staff at the MTWA applauded the great leadership and service of the former Minister and wished him the very best in his new appointment as he continues to serve the country.

Butime was transferred from the Ug anda Ministry of Local Government after a major cabinet reshuffle last December while he was on leave and only recently returned to office to take up his new posting.

In Exercise of the Powers vested in the President by Articles 99(1), 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has, in pursuance of the goals of the NRM and Ugandans in general, made minor changes to the Cabinet. Among those changes was included appointing the Hon. Butime Tom as the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife & Antiquities for Uganda.

Colonel (Retired) Tom Butime was born in 1947 and is a Member of Parliament for Mwenge County Central, Kyenjojo District, in western Uganda.

Previous portfolios he has held include these positions: Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister of State for Refugees and Disaster Preparedness, Minister of State for International Cooperation and acting Foreign Minister. A historical member of the rebel National Resistance Army in the bush war from 1981-86 that morphed into the ruling Movement (NRM) Butime served as Special District Administrator, Nebbi District neighboring (Murchison Falls) as his one of his postings.

Butime is a Trained Cinematographer. His hobby is soccer, with Manchester United as his favorite Premier league side, and he also enjoys farming.