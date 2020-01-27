Budapest Airport expands Chinese connections with Hainan Airlines

Budapest Airport marked the return of Hainan Airlines last week as Hungary’s gateway celebrated the launch of the Chinese carrier’s twice-weekly connection to Chongqing. Initially deploying its B789 fleet on the 7,458-kilometer sector last 27 December, the airline returns to the Hungarian market after an eight-year hiatus. “Hainan Airlines’ return to Budapest further boosts the attraction and the importance of the Chinese market to Hungary, which is growing year-on-year. As we introduce another exciting destination for both business and leisure, our airline partner’s link to Chongqing will further incre