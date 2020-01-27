United Airlines scores perfect 100% on LGBTQ+ workplace equality

United Airlines today announced it has received a perfect score of 100% on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. This is the ninth consecutive year the airline receives a 100% score.

“United is proud to receive this recognition as it speaks to our commitment to not only promoting an LGBTQ+-friendly workplace but LGBTQ+-friendly skies,” said Kate Gebo, United’s Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Labor Relations. “We will continue working with organizations like the Human Rights Campaign to help champion LGBTQ+ inclusion because United believes in breaking down barriers to create a more welcoming world for all who explore it.”

“The impact of the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ+-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe,” said HRC President Alphonso David. “These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ+ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — it is also the best business decision.”

United’s commitment to LGBTQ+ equality includes being the first U.S. airline to fully recognize domestic partnerships in 1999 to becoming the first U.S. airline to offer non-binary gender options throughout all of its booking channels in 2019. Additionally, during its Pride Month celebration in 2019, United became the first public company to be inducted into Pride Live’s Stonewall Ambassador program

United has partnered with the Human Rights Campaign on training initiatives including educating employees about preferred pronouns and the persistence of gender norms and other steps to make United an inclusive space for both customers and employees. The airline’s latest efforts include developing comprehensive training modules and exercises to continue employee education on how to be a better ally in both the workplace and to customers. Over the past year, United has also opened more LGBTQ+ Business Resource Groups across the country, reaching more employees. Alongside partner organizations, customers and employees, United will continue working to build the world’s most inclusive airline.