Taxi fares rise at airports in Europe

Traveling by taxi to or from the airport remains expensive in Europe. A taxi ride from the airport to the city center costs an average of 41 EUR / 35 GBP.

According to the latest study, at 9 of the 50 busiest airports in Europe (18%), prices rose compared to a study just six months ago. However, an airport taxi does not have to be expensive. A taxi ride remains quite affordable at airports in Spain (27 EUR / 23 GBP) and Turkey (19 EUR / 16 GBP).

The Airport Taxi Report Winter 2020 ‘Taxi fares at European airports’ compares the taxi rates at the 50 busiest airports in Europe. The report offers travelers an insight into the average prices for an airport taxi ride to the city center. Prices of pre-booked taxis are not included in the comparison.

Prices rise The prices for a taxi at European airports continue to rise. On average, a taxi ride to the center of the city now costs 41 EUR / 35 GBP, or 1.99 EUR / 1.77 GBP per kilometer. The increased average in 2020 is due to a price increase at 9 of the 50 airports investigated.

This year, travelers pay more than last year at the airports in Munich (70 EUR → 75 EUR), Edinburgh (25 GBP → 30 GBP), Moscow Domodedovo (2,000 RUB → 2,300 RUB), Moscow Sheremetyevo (1,800 RUB → 2,000 RUB), Moscow Vnukovo (1,600 RUB → 1,700 RUB), Saint Petersburg Pulkovo (1,050 RUB → 1,300 RUB), Kiev Boryspil (450 UAH → 550 UAH), Istanbul Sabiha Gökcen (150 TRY → 200 TRY) and Ankara Esenboga (94 TRY → 107 TRY).

United Kingdom most expensive The most expensive country in the survey remains the United Kingdom. Anyone flying to the UK and traveling by taxi onwards to the final destination can expect high prices. On average, a taxi ride to the center of the city from the six largest UK airports costs 78.50 EUR / 67 GBP. For many business travelers this is acceptable, but not for the average person. Moreover, the high costs are partly due to the unfavorable locations of the London airports Stansted, Luton and Gatwick, which are far from the city centre. Lower fares in Spain and Turkey A taxi ride to or from the airport does not have to be expensive.

In Spain and Turkey, for example, taxis are very affordable compared to the European average. At the five busiest airports in Spain, a taxi to the city center costs 27 EUR / 23 GBP. Barcelona Airport is the most expensive (35 EUR) while Alicante Airport (20 EUR) the most economical. At the five busiest airports in Turkey, a taxi to the city center costs only 19 EUR / 16 GBP. Taxi drivers at the airports in Istanbul (IST and SAW) charge an average of 200 TRY for a 50-kilometer drive to the city center.

Taxi remains popular Despite rising prices and high costs, taxis remain incredibly popular at the busiest airports in Europe. In general, airport taxis offer the most comfortable and quickest transfer, besides they are available 24/7. It means an early departure or late arrival is no problem at all. At times when public transport does not operate, there is always a taxi available. Moreover, the cost per person decreases when travelling with several people. In countries such as Turkey and Spain, the costs are more than acceptable.

Taxi fares at top 50 busiest airports in Europe Airport Country Taxi fare KM / Miles Price per KM

1 London Stansted Airport UK € 112 (95 GBP) 63 / 39.1 € 1.78

2 London Luton Airport UK € 106 (90 GBP) 55 / 34.2 € 1.93

3 Milan Bergamo Airport Italy € 105 52 / 32.3 € 2.02

4 London Gatwick Airport UK € 100 (85 GBP) 47 / 29.2 € 2.13

5 Milan Malpensa Airport Italy € 95 50 / 31.1 € 1.90

6 London Heathrow Airport UK € 83 (70 GBP) 27 / 16.8 € 3.07

7 Oslo Airport Norway € 81 (800 NOK) 50 / 31.1 € 1.62

8 Munich Airport Germany € 75 38 / 23.6 € 1.97

9 Zurich Airport Switzerland € 65 (70 CHF) 12 / 7.5 € 5.42

10 Paris Charles de Gaulle Air. France € 55 26 / 16.2 € 2.12

11 Stockholm Arlanda Airport Sweden € 55 (575 SEK) 42 / 26.1 € 1.31

12 Rome Fiumicino Airport Italy € 48 30 / 18.6 € 1.60

13 Brussels Airport Belgium € 45 15 / 9.3 € 3.00

14 Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Netherlands € 45 17 / 10.6 € 2.65

15 Helsinki Airport Finland € 45 20 / 12.4 € 2.25

16 Berlin Schönefeld Airport Germany € 45 22 / 13.7 € 2.05

17 Copenhagen Airport Denmark € 40 (300 DKK) 10 / 6.2 € 4.00

18 Athens Airport Greece € 38 34 / 21.1 € 1.12

19 Geneva Airport Switzerland € 37 (40 CHF) 6 / 3.7 € 6.17

20 Frankfurt Airport Germany € 35 12 / 7.5 € 2.92

21 Edinburgh Airport UK € 35 (30 GBP) 13 / 8.1 € 2.69

22 Manchester Airport UK € 35 (30 GBP) 14 / 8.7 € 2.50

23 Barcelona Airport Spain € 35 15 / 9.3 € 2.33

24 Paris Orly Airport France € 35 18 / 11.2 € 1.94

25 Moscow Domodedovo Air. Russia € 34 (2300 RUB) 45 / 28 € 0.76

26 Vienna Airport Austria € 33 20 / 12.4 € 1.65

27 Nice Airport France € 32 7 / 4.3 € 4.57

28 Hamburg Airport Germany € 30 11 / 6.8 € 2.73

29 Madrid Barajas Airport Spain € 30 17 / 10.6 € 1.76

30 Moscow Sheremetyevo Air. Russia € 30 (2000 RUB) 38 / 23.6 € 0.79

31 Istanbul New Airport Turkey € 30 (200 TRY) 50 / 31.1 € 0.60

32 Istanbul Sabiha Gökcen Air. Turkey € 30 (200 TRY) 50 / 31.1 € 0,60

33 Düsseldorf Airport Germany € 28 9 / 5.6 € 3.11

34 Dublin Airport Ireland € 27 12 / 7.5 € 2.25

35 Cologne Bonn Airport Germany € 27 15 / 9.3 € 1.80

36 Berlin Tegel Airport Germany € 26 12 / 7.5 € 2.17

37 Palma de Mallorca Airport Spain € 25 10 / 6.2 € 2.50

38 Moscow Vnukovo Airport Russia € 25 (1700 RUB) 30 / 18.6 € 0.83

39 Prague Airport Czech Rep. € 24 (600 CZK) 16 / 9.9 € 1,50

40 Malaga Airport Spain € 23 10 / 6.2 € 2.30

41 Budapest Airport Hungary € 22 (7300 HUF) 22 / 13.7 € 1.00

42 Kyiv Boryspil Airport Ukraine € 21 (550 UAH) 35 / 21.7 € 0.60

43 Alicante Airport Spain € 20 11 / 6.8 € 1.82

44 Saint Petersburg Pulkovo Air. Russia € 19 (1300 RUB) 22 / 13.7 € 0.86

45 Ankara Esenboga Airport Turkey € 16 (106.6 TRY) 30 / 18.6 € 0.53

46 Lisbon Airport Portugal € 15 7 / 4.3 € 2.14

47 Izmir Adnan Menderes Air. Turkey € 10 (67 TRY) 17 / 10.6 € 0.59

48 Warsaw Airport Poland € 9 (40 PLN) 11 / 6.8 € 0.82

49 Bucharest Henri Coanda Air. Romania € 9 (45 RON) 18 / 11.2 € 0.50

50 Antalya Airport Turkey € 7 (48.5 TRY) 15 / 9.3 € 0.47