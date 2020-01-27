Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reacts to Kobe Bryant tragic death

In light of the tragic crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and others on board, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) announced it will postpone all activity surrounding the launch of its advertising campaign until a later date. The new advertisement was already placed in rotation during the Grammys and cannot be withdrawn, so it will run as previously scheduled.

The following is a statement from Steve Hill, CEO and president of the LVCVA:

“As many are aware, we were prepared to launch the newest advertising campaign for Las Vegas during the Grammys telecast on Sunday, January 26. In light of today’s tragic accident that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and others on board, we are postponing any activity planned on the Las Vegas Strip until a future date. The hearts of everyone in Las Vegas are with the families and friends of those lost, with all of Los Angeles and with his fans around the world.”