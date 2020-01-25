22 people killed in devastating Turkey earthquake

At least 22 people were killed in a devastating 6.8 earthquake that struck Turkey’s province of Elazig on Friday.

The powerful earthquake, that caused many buildings to collapse, trapping people under rubble, was centered near the town of Sivrice in eastern Turkey, but was felt in neighboring countries, including Syria, Georgia, Lebanon and Armenia, and as far away as Tel Aviv, Israel.

Its depth was measured at 10 kilometers by EMSC and it was violent enough to send people running outdoors for safety, according to local media.

Turkish authorities reported that over 1000 had been injured in addition to the 22 deaths, 13 of which occurred in Elazig, four in Malatya, and another two elsewhere. The death and injury toll has continued to climb throughout the day after initial reports. Emergency workers have so far rescued 39 people who were trapped under the rubble, Turkey’s interior minister said.

The initial tremor was followed by a series of aftershocks, peaking at magnitudes of 5.4 and 5.1, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency.

Around 10 buildings have collapsed in Sivrice, according to local media. The town has a population of around 4,000.