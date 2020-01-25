ANA boosts long-haul flying from Tokyo Haneda Airport

All Nippon Airways (ANA) announced that it will be launching new Tokyo-Istanbul service on July 6.

New Istanbul flight will boost long-haul international flying from Tokyo Haneda Airport this spring and summer. Also, the new Delhi flights will be launched from Haneda on March 29. The Haneda-Delhi flights replace Tokyo Narita-Delhi flights, which will be dropped.

Both the Istanbul and Delhi routes will be operated daily with Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

The airline is also launching daily service between Haneda and Washington Dulles Airport and between Haneda and Houston Intercontinental Airport staring on March 29 using 777-300ERs aircraft. New daily Haneda-Seattle flights will also launch on March 29. Boeing 787-8 aircraft will be used on new Seattle route.

All three US routes are replacements for flights to the cities from Narita that will be dropped.

Daily flights between Haneda and Moscow will start July 1 using a 767-300ER.

Daily Haneda-Qingdao, Haneda-Shenzhen and Haneda-Ho Chi Minh City flights will start March 29 using 787-8s.

ANA will also Launch daily Tokyo-Narita-Hanoi flights starting March 29 using a 787-8; this will replace a Haneda-Hanoi route.