US and France to evacuate citizens from quarantined Wuhan

The Consulate General of France in the Chinese city of Wuhan plans to organize a bus service to evacuate French citizens from the city because of the coronavirus epidemic.

French citizens, as well as their children and spouses, will leave Wuhan on Sunday. It is reported that people from Wuhan will be transported to the city of Changsha in Hunan Province.

At the same time, the US authorities will organize a charter flight on Sunday to evacuate American citizens and diplomats from Wuhan.

Wuhan and Huanggan, two largest cities in Hubei, China are currently quarantined due to new coronavirus epidemic. Despite this, the disease has spread beyond China. The epidemic of viral pneumonia began in Wuhan in mid-December. In China, more than 1200 people fell ill, more than 40 died.