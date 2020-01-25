Ryder Cup 2022 countdown starts in Rome

Rome has started the countdown for the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup which will be played in Rome from September 30 to October 2, 2022. The event will be held at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio.

The announcement came from the board of Ryder Cup Europe on the day when the week of the 76th Italian Open (October 10-13 at the Olgiata Golf Club in Rome) opened, which will see 6 of the 12 protagonists in the race Euro-triumph in Paris 2018: Francesco Molinari, Paul Casey, Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren, Ian Poulter, and Justin Rose.

Not only that, Thomas Bjorn and Padraig Harrington, respectively captains of Team Europe at the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris and that of 2020 in Wisconsin (America), will be in the field of the fifth seasonal event of the Rolex Series European Tour.

“Molinari’s 2018 successes,” stated Guy Kinnings, Director of Ryder Cup Europe, “gave a great impetus to the growth of golf in the country. The formalization of the tournament dates represents a significant new stage towards the first Ryder in Italy.”

“Our commitment,” explained Gian Paolo Montali, General Manager of the Ryder Cup 2022 project, “is not only to host an iconic event but also to leave a legacy to the country. We are ambitious, thanks to Federgolf President Franco Chimenti who had the intuition and courage to overcome this fascinating challenge. This is another important step in our journey.”

The city of Rome and the country of Italy for that matter are preparing to welcome for the first time in history the super golf event that will see Europe (under a single flag) and the United States of America face off.

In the meantime, Marco Simone, a club of the Biagiotti family, continues to redo the look ahead of the big appointment. The first nine holes of the course are nearing completion, and the second phase of the works will start this week and will affect the remaining 9, which will be completed by May 2020 to allow for sowing during the summer.

In parallel, the Club House and the driving range will be completely renovated to allow Marco Simone to host the 78th Italian Open in autumn 2021.

“Our reality,” explained Lavinia Biagiotti, President of the club, “is the most exciting and avant-garde contemporary interpretation of golf architecture. The undulations of the terrain, the waterways, the ancient and noble castle, are the characterizing elements of this exclusive new course, harmoniously inserted in its natural environment. From the experience of great American and Anglo-Saxon professionals such as Tom Fazio II and European Golf Design, the 18-hole Ryder Cup takes shape.”

Rome, meanwhile, awaits its show.