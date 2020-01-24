Relax, Rest and Reset at Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Fiji

Looking for the best vacations to take to relax and unwind? Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort should be at the top of your list. Here’s why.

Rest

One of the most renowned vacation destinations in the South Pacific, Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort is nestled in breathtaking natural surroundings perfect for unparalleled adventure, outdoor activities and natural discovery punctuated with relaxation, fine-dining and eco-luxury accommodations. What’s more – guests traveling from Los Angeles to Fiji will onboard Fiji Airways’ new A-350 XWB, which emits a 25% lower carbon footprint creating a truly eco-friendly ride.

Reset

With its passion for preserving the natural environment and embracing the native culture, Fiji is making its own path to the top of the list of places to visit. Most recently, the resort has incorporated a botanical program which includes an expanded medicinal plant tour, a self-guided edible plants experience and a new display and effort that are available to guests staying at the resort.

Additionally, at Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, guests can give back through the resort’s volunteer program, where guests can participate in an array of hands-on volunteer opportunities that contribute to the local community and environment, including a children’s reading program at the local Fijian school, mangrove planting, and endangered giant clam re-population.

Relax

Guests looking to relax and rejuvenate can book the Relax & Rejuvenate spa treatment package with local natural healer, Viri Marivale and enjoy three complimentary spa treatments when booking 6 nights or more – stay 6 nights and pay for 4. Additional package details can be found here, under the Packages dropdown.