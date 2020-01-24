Eiffel Tower: Sorry, tourists, I’m closed today due to strike

Paris’ most iconic tourist landmark was forced to shut down today because of the massive protests in the city.

“Due to a national strike, I’m closed today. Access to my esplanade remains open and free of charge,” the Eiffel Tower’s Twitter account warned all potential visitors on Friday.

In a heavy blow to tourists, other sites like Versailles and the Louvre also warned of possible disruptions.

SETE, the organization running the famous tower, said the number of staff present on-site “does not allow visitors to be accommodated in optimal security and reception conditions.” It is the third time that the Eiffel Tower has been closed since the start of the strikes in early December, SETE said.

So far, only the Eiffel Tower has been fully shut down, with the Versailles complex and the Louvre Museum warning visitors that closures could happen.

The closure comes amid ongoing nationwide rallies, which intensified this Friday – the day that France’s Council of Ministers will decide the fate of the divisive pension reform bill.

Union activists gathered in eastern Paris today, marching all the way to the city center. Similar rallies were held in other cities, as hopes to derail the reform plans are still high.