Powerful M6.9 earthquake rocks Turkey

Powerful Magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck 25 miles from Elâzığ Merkez/Elazığ, Turkey. The earthquake was felt in Turkey, Syria, Georgia, and Armenia. No information on deaths, injuries or structural damage is available as of yet.

Date & time: Friday, 24 January 2020 17:55 UTC

Magnitude: 6.9

Depth: 10.0 km

Epicenter latitude / longitude: 38.36°N / 39.2°E (Turkey)

Nearest volcano: Karaca Dağ (89 km)

Estimated released energy: 1*10^15 J (278 GWh / 2.4*10^5 tons of TNT / 14.9 atomic bombs equivalent)