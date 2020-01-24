Marriott Vacations Worldwide announces new Orlando headquarters

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation announced today it has signed a contract with an affiliate of Unicorp National Developments, Inc. to develop its new global corporate headquarters. The nearly 300,000 square foot, nine story, state-of-the-art building will be located within the proposed new City Center at O-Town West project developed by Unicorp National Developments, Inc. fronting Interstate 4 and Daryl Carter Parkway. O-Town West is a $1 billion plus mixed-use development that is currently programmed to include restaurants, offices, entertainment, retail stores, hotels, high-end apartments and residential hom