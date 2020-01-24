2020 will be exciting and ambitious year for Iberostar Group

2019 was a key year for the Iberostar Group, marked by major progress in its commitment to responsible tourism. Despite a scenario of economic and political uncertainty, the company ended the year with a revenue of 2,35 billion euros, 5% higher than in 2018 for both years. It has also created 2,000 new jobs, bringing the total worldwide to more than 34,000 employees. 2020 looks set to be an exciting and ambitious year for the Iberostar Group, immersed in consolidating its leadership of responsible tourism through its 2030 agenda. The company is convinced that responsible tourism is a core element that encompasses all