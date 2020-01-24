UNWTO recognizes ‘Accessible Tourist Destinations’ at FITUR

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Fundación ONCE celebrated the best ‘Accessible Tourist Destinations’, at FITUR, the tourism trade fair in Madrid. These are distinctions granted by the two entities to recognize and promote tourist destinations that are accessible to all people. In this first edition of the initiative, this special recognition was given to Portugal, Barcelona and the Indian city of Thrissur. The recognition ceremony took place within the framework of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2020, which is now in its 40th edition and is held at the IFEMA Fairgrounds in Madrid. Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO Secretary-General participated in the event alongside José Luis Martínez Donoso, General Director of Fundación ONCE. Also taking part were Marina Diotallevi, Director of Ethics, Culture and Social Responsibility at UNWTO; Ana Larrañaga, Director of IFEMA, and Jesús Hernández, Director of Universal Accessibility and Innovation of Fundación ONCE.