Cyclone warning class II is in force in Mauritius

Visitors and the public in Mauritius is advised to maintain all preliminary precautions and a cyclone warning class 2 is currently in force.

Weather at Mauritius will be cloudy with intermittent rain.

The rain will become more frequent in the afternoon and may be moderate to locally heavy at times with thunderstorms.

There may also be water accumulation in certain places.

Wind will strengthen gradually from the North-West as from this afternoon and gusts may exceed 100 km/h during the night.

The sea will be rough with swells. Venture at sea is not advised.

If the system continues moving along this trajectory and intensifies further, there is the possibility that a cyclone warning class III will come into force as from 1910 hours today.