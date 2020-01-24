Delta launches nonstop flight from New York’s JFK to Grand Cayman

Delta Air Lines will add a new seasonal flight between Grand Cayman and New York, N.Y., starting June 13, 2020. The flight will operate on Saturdays through August 20, 2020, between John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Grand Cayman’s recently renovated Owen Roberts International Airport (GCM).

“We are excited to welcome increased airlift from New York City to Grand Cayman this summer, particularly with a long-time international partner like Delta Air Lines that has an extensive network of travelers in the tristate region,” said Hon. Minister of Tourism, Mr. Moses Kirkconnell. “With Delta’s new seasonal service and the Department of Tourism’s annual, destination-wide summer promotions, we are poised to provide even more New Yorkers with a memorable and easily-accessible Cayman Islands vacation this summer.”

“Delta is New York’s No. 1 airline, and this service to the Cayman Islands joins the ranks of our more than 200 daily departures to more than 80 destinations in 30 countries,” said Chuck Imhof, Delta Vice President — New York Sales. “Families and vacationers seeking escape from the big city this summer will find the perfect adventure in this culturally rich island getaway.”

New York-JFK to Grand Cayman

Flight DL 0489

Departure 10:55 a.m.

Arrival 1:37 p.m.

Frequency Saturdays

Grand Cayman to New York-JFK

Flight DL 0490

Departure 2:50 p.m.

Arrival 7:28 p.m.

Frequency Saturdays

“Each new flight introduced to Grand Cayman provides visitors with more options to explore our beautiful destination while creating additional tourism and business opportunities among our valued airline partners,” said Ms. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism. “We thank Delta for continuing to serve and invest in the Cayman Islands, and look forward to bringing even more travelers from the tristate area to experience our sun, sand, sea and Caymankind vibes this summer.”