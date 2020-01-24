Surviving airport layover and making the most of it

Layovers are often thought of as an inconvenience or annoyance, but travel experts believe every step of traveling has something positive to offer. Time permitting, there are several ways a layover can actually be quite enjoyable for travelers. Thinking outside the box can help them make the most of their layover with these easy tips.

Take a nap

Although comfort may not be optimal, finding a place to snooze can make layovers pass by quickly and give travelers a boost of much-needed energy. Some airports even offer designated sleep areas with dim lighting and minimal noise.

Do some exercise

Sitting in an airplane for hours can be hard on the body. Take a few moments to stretch or even find a gym or workout center at the airport. Doing some simple exercises will alleviate stiffness from sitting for so long and improve blood circulation.

Research and plan

Take advantage of the downtime and free airport Wi-Fi to do some trip research. Travelers can get a head start in planning daily excursions, reading restaurant reviews or reserving local transportation.

Download a movie or show

Another opportunity to use free Wi-Fi that will pass time in both the airport and the flight. Most streaming apps offer an option to download shows and movies which can later be viewed without any Wi-Fi. Travelers can choose to watch during their layover or save some entertainment for the plane.

Shop

Check out the souvenir shops or local retailers for gifts to bring back home, or pass the time window shopping. Depending on the airport, travelers can find some really unique items and, of course, some great deals at one of many duty-free shops.

Play a game

Travelers who are alone can download an app to play virtually while those traveling in groups can opt for playing cards or a pen and paper game such as tic-tac-toe. There are even mini-versions of classic games that can easily be packed into any carry on bag. This is also a great option when traveling with young children.

Sightsee Indoors and Out

With layovers for over eight hours, a great option for travelers is to leave the airport and do some local sightseeing. Many airports now offer shuttle services that can take travelers on express tours of the city. Some airports even have museums, gardens, restaurants and other attractions built right inside. The Changi Airport in Singapore, for example, has a full indoor garden, movie theater, and even Michelin star restaurants.

Remember, being a good traveler is about embracing every moment of the trip from start to finish. A long layover may seem annoying but making the most of it can really transform a trip from good to great.