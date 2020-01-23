Sandals Resorts Recognizes VIP Vacations at Sandals Star Awards

Sandals Resorts International has recognized VIP Vacations, Inc. for its outstanding achievement at the 17th annual Sandals Star Awards held recently at Beaches Resort Turks & Caicos.

This annual event honors travel agencies from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Latin America. Top travel agencies are awarded for their exemplary sales performance and marketing expertise, as well as also for their commitment to using their extensive product knowledge of the world’s best Luxury Included® resorts to create dream vacations for their clients.

VIP Vacations’ awards included the Chairman’s Royal Club Diamond Elite awarded to VIP Agent Jennifer Doncsecz. This is the first induction for VIP Vacations of this prestigious award.

Whether planning a destination wedding, honeymoon, romantic getaway or a family vacation, VIP Vacations has all the latest information on features and amenities at Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts, and Grand Pineapple Beach Resorts.

For more than thirty years, Sandals has perfected the romantic resort experience for couples, earning a worldwide reputation as the place where “love is all you need,” because everything else is taken care of. The first Beaches Resort opened in 1997 and was a brand born from the insistent requests of couples who loved Sandals Resorts and wanted a similar experience to share with their families. Launched in 2008, the Grand Pineapple Beach Resort brand offers guests an inviting setting to affordably enjoy the best beaches in the Caribbean.

VIP Vacations, Inc. specializes in destination weddings and honeymoons. At VIP Vacations, they help guests make their experience a string of special moments. They guide their clients in creating a moment that they will remember forever. VIP holds sacred those extraordinary moments, such as a destination wedding or a honeymoon, and especially treasures those once-in-a-lifetime family vacations or “bucket list” adventures.