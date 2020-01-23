Federal Aviation Administration needs more air traffic controllers

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is accepting applications from U.S. citizens interested in becoming air traffic controllers from January 24 through 27.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, speak English clearly and be no older than 30 years of age (with limited exceptions). They must have a combination of three years of higher education and/or work experience. They are also required to pass a medical examination, security investigation and FAA air traffic pre-employment tests. Agency staffing needs will determine facility assignments, and applicants must be willing to work anywhere in the United States.

Accepted applicants will be trained at the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City, OK.

Active duty military members must provide documentation certifying that they expect to be discharged or released from active duty under honorable conditions no later than 120 days after the date the documentation is signed.