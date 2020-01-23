Flights from Warsaw to Delhi: Why LOT?

LOT Polish Airlines, a Star Alliance Member, commenced operations out of India on September 12, 2019. Based on strong demand from the Indian Point-of-Sale and latest booking forecasts for flights from India to Europe and North America, as well as high demand from corporate travelers and leisure guests from Europe to New Delhi, the airline decided to increase the number of weekly Boeing 787 Dreamliner flights from 5 to 7 effective September 14, 2020.

India-originating passengers can now further benefit from the new codeshare agreement between Star Alliance members LOT Polish Airlines and Air India, offering connectivity via New Delhi’s terminal 3 from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

In Warsaw, passengers have access to LOT Polish Airlines’ global network and can connect to key business and leisure destinations such as London City Airport, Paris, Vilnius, Brussels, Frankfurt, Cracow, Geneva, Amsterdam, Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Hanover, Oslo, Paris, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Berlin, Billund, Prague, Budapest, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and Toronto.

India-originating passengers will benefit from the airline’s new US destinations: San Francisco (effective August 5, 2020 and Washington, D.C. (effective June 2, 2020).

New Delhi was chosen not without reason as the next LOT destination in Asia. India is inhabited by over 1.3 billion citizens and is the world’s 7th biggest economy. After Singapore, India is the second center of direct investment in Asia for Polish entrepreneurs. In turn, for Indian business, Poland has a cost-effective and profitable investment environment. Geolocation of Poland with LOT’s extended network of connections rank Warsaw hub as a gateway for Indian passengers enabling them access to all countries in Europe. The new LOT’s connection will be a key element in strengthening economic ties and developing business relations between the two countries.