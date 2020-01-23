Dream Midtown Appoints Leiya Cohen as General Manager

Dream Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Leiya Cohen as General Manager at Dream Midtown. In this role, Leiya is responsible for overseeing all aspects of hotel operations at the Dream Hotel brand’s original location. Leiya most recently served as the Hotel Manager of The Time New York, another property within the Dream Hotel Group portfolio. “Leiya has been a key player in the success of The Time New York, providing an outstanding guest experience and maintaining hotel operations through an extensive renovation and a technological systems change,” said Kanvar Singh, Vice President of Operations, Dr