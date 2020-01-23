C Central Resort The Palm in Dubai has big hopes for 2020

C Central Resort The Palm in Dubai marks the beginning of 2020 with a milestone event - its grand opening in Dubai. With VIP guests and media gracing the grand ceremony, a press conference, media tour, and sumptuous buffet at its Waves restaurant were the highlights of the momentous event. A 203-key luxury beachfront hotel with magnificent views of the Arabian Gulf, C Central Resort The Palm is strategically located in Dubai’s iconic man-made island, home to some of Dubai's top luxury resorts – the Palm Jumeirah. One of the world’s most daring developments, the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai is a haven for adventur