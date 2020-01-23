Southwest Airlines Hawaii flights not safe? Did FAA know?

With the arrival of a budget carrier Southwest Airlines in Hawaii, tourism may have changed forever for the Aloha State. With thousands of additional arrivals in Hawaii on a daily basis, airfares dropped, making the destination more affordable for many. At the same time mass tourism in Hawaii created a visible threat of over-tourism for the islands.

Overtourism started a discussion to outlaw AIRBNB to avoid more increases in rent and the homeless emergency in the State.

Many long year residents are leaving the State in response to over-tourism.

On February 7, 2019, eTurboNews asked if it was safe for Southwest Airlines to fly from the US Mainland to Hawaii on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

In order to fly long distances over the Pacific, Southwest Airlines needed to obtain an ETOPS certification on a 2-engine aircraft.

Normally FAA requires at least 1.5 years of trouble-free operation to issue such a certificate. This was waived for the 787 with some near-disasters early on.

A Boeing spokesperson responded to eTN in February 2019: “We are respectfully declining to comment and participate in your story.”

It appears Boeing was spooked after eTN questioned safety when using an aircraft designed for short- and medium-haul flights for a long-haul over-water route. The Boeing 737 was initially known as the “City Jet” for short-haul city-to-city flights.

Keep in mind, Southwest is a profitable company, was the comment by a reader.

Today the question is if FAA was willing to overlook safety to appease a company’s profits?

New reports of a whistleblower revealing shocking safety violations by the Government agency trusted to maintain safety in aviation.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) is an independent federal investigative and prosecutorial agency. Their basic authorities come from federal statutes: The Civil Service Reform Act, the Whistleblower Protection Act, the Hatch Act, and the Uniformed Services Employment & Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA).​

OSC’s primary mission is to safeguard the merit system by protecting federal employees and applicants from prohibited personnel practices, especially reprisal for whistleblowing.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, the agency concluded that the FAA likely gave Southwest Airlines preferential treatment in authorizing the airline’s flights from California to Hawaii. Based solely on helping the airline “recover” financially.

The Wall Street Journal article from today alleged, the U.S. air-safety regulators likely acted improperly in the way they authorized Southwest Airlines Co. to begin flights between California and Hawaii last year.

The preliminary conclusion by the Office of Special Counsel pertains to a Federal Aviation Administration employee’s allegations that agency managers gave the carrier preferential treatment by rushing the approval process and cutting corners in other ways.

The counsel’s staff “found a substantial likelihood of wrongdoing” by FAA employees, according to one document, among several documents and emails between staff and the whistleblower reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The inquiry hasn’t been made public.