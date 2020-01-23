Wyndham Hotels Ramps Up Fight Against Human Trafficking

At its first global Town Hall event of the year, Wyndham today affirmed its ongoing commitment to support human trafficking awareness and prevention efforts. It also announced its donation of 1 million Wyndham Rewards points to Polaris, a leader in the global fight to eradicate human trafficking.

Polaris acts as a catalyst to systemically disrupt human trafficking by helping survivors restore their freedom, preventing more victims, and leveraging data and technology to pursue traffickers wherever they operate. Polaris uses Wyndham Rewards points in part for short-term stays for victims so they have a safe place to sleep while waiting for a spot in a shelter to open.

“Having a safe place to stay, even just overnight, is a vital first step in helping sex and labor trafficking survivors break free from their situations,” said Emily Tracy, chief development officer for Polaris, who received the points donation at today’s event. “Wyndham’s donation – one of many over the course of our 10-year partnership – will help survivors to move forward with their lives. We look forward to working together in the future to continue to address all of the ways that hospitality companies can and must play a role in the prevention and detection of sex and labor trafficking.”

“We condemn human trafficking in any form,” said Wyndham Hotels & Resorts President and Chief Executive Officer Geoff Ballotti. “In recognition of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, we want to reinforce our partnerships with Polaris and other important anti-trafficking organizations, while continuing to educate the hospitality community on how to help identify and report trafficking activities.” Wyndham mandates human trafficking training for all company employees globally.

In addition to Polaris, Wyndham supports the work of other organizations to promote awareness on how to identify and report suspected instances of human trafficking, including the American Hotel & Lodging Association, the Asian American Hotel Owners Association, End Child Prostitution and Trafficking, and International Tourism Partnership. Wyndham works with these organizations and others to educate employees across its business on the important issue of human trafficking.

Wyndham also announced its commitment to achieve – by year end – 10 million points donated by Wyndham and Wyndham Rewards members to Polaris since 2008. Wyndham Rewards members may donate points to Polaris via the Wyndham Rewards website.

Hotel guests also can spot the signs of trafficking. Guests who suspect trafficking or abuse can alert hotel management or security or dial 911 or their local emergency number. They also can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BeFree” (233733) in the U.S. or visit GlobalModernSlavery.org for global information.