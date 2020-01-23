Seychelles Tourism Board launches Expression of Interest for Destination Representation

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) invites reputable Destination and PR companies to submit interest to act as its Representatives in India, the Middle East and Russia (covering also the CIS and Eastern Europe).

The appointed company will share STB’s vision of marketing and promoting the Seychelles, as the preferred tourist destination. The companies/applicants will undertake marketing activities including, but not be limited to; trade relationships – negotiating and managing collaborative marketing campaigns with key distribution and other industry partners; training in destination awareness for wholesalers and retailers; Consumer marketing – this includes both STB initiated marketing activities and consumer marketing activities undertaken with industry partners; Digital marketing – inclusive of online campaigns to consumers and the travel industry. Airline relationships – managing joint marketing agreements with specific airline partners and Media and public relations activities – both trade and consumer media to maximise exposure for Seychelles.

All interested parties are invited consult the STB corporate Website on the following link: https://www.seychellestourismboard.travel/ for further information including the pre-qualification notice and relevant tender documents to be submitted for consideration.

Submissions must be received no later than Wednesday, February 5, 2020 4:00pm. (Seychelles Time).

