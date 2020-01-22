Brand USA marketing campaigns recognized as best-in-class

Brand USA’s innovative marketing campaigns and new video streaming network were recognized by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) for excellence in digital and integrated marketing at the 63rd HSMAI Adrian Awards dinner in New York City. The awards, which celebrate those who are making the future of hospitality and marketing even brighter, include six gold and two silver awards that were awarded to Brand USA. In addition, Brand USA’s Chief Marketing Officer Tom Garzilli, was named as one of HSMAI’s Top 25 Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality Sales, Marketing, and Revenue Optimization.

“Within our mission we create and produce best-in-class marketing campaigns and platforms which help our partners promote their destinations internationally,” said Brand USA President and CEO, Christopher L. Thompson. “This recognition by HSMAI of Brand USA’s collective efforts is proof we are achieving at aspirational levels. And, I’m thrilled to see the man behind the team, Tom Garzilli, recognized by his peers for his vision and leadership.”

“While I am humbled by and appreciative of the recognition alongside this group of creative and dynamic leaders, I am most proud to see Brand USA’s campaigns honored,” said Garzilli. “Receiving so many industry awards is confirmation of the work our team is doing to provide our partners with innovative marketing solutions which showcase the entirety of the United States to the world.”

Brand USA received the following Adrian Awards:

United Stories (in partnership with Marriott International and United Airlines)

• Gold – Digital Innovation

• Gold – Digital Marketing, Global

• Gold – Digital Marketing, Social Media Campaign

• Gold – Digital Marketing, Integrated Marketing Campaign for Consumers (B2C)

• Silver – Integrated Marketing Campaign for Consumers

Hear The Music, Experience The USA

• Gold – Integrated Marketing Campaign for Consumers

GoUSA TV

• Gold – Digital Innovation

Sound Travels (in partnership with Expedia)

• Silver – Digital Innovation

“The Adrian Awards honor innovative travel marketing campaigns that lead the future of hospitality marketing, setting the standard for creativity, and flawless execution,” said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president and CEO of HSMAI. “HSMAI is proud to recognize these award winners and celebrate their remarkable campaigns and the people behind them at the Adrian Awards Gala.”

Additional information about Brand USA’s award-winning initiatives:

United Stories

The United Stories campaign is the embodiment of our “many voices” strategy and deploys a roving content creation lab to create engaging travel stories to inspire travelers. The campaign is an open invitation to visit the USA and encourages audiences to meet real people and uncover local perspectives via immersive content that brings both iconic and undiscovered destinations to life.

Hear The Music, Experience The USA

Hear The Music, Experience The USA uses music as a cultural lens to promote U.S. destinations to international travelers. Each city, state and region has a different musical sound, which is influenced by its culture. This campaign invites the world to discover the people and places behind the USA’s rich music history.

GoUSA TV

A first-of-its-kind connected TV network, GoUSA TV is the definitive source to find real, authentic, and on-demand video content about travel experiences in the USA. The network offers entertaining travel videos curated across a wide variety of topics – the great outdoors, road trips, culinary, and culture – which are distributed across a variety of viewing platforms.

Sound Travels

In partnership with Brand USA Expedia Media Solutions’ first 3D audio campaign, Sound Travels, features an interactive content hub that brings the vibrancy and diversity of the U.S. to life through immersive 3D audio experiences. The program allows travelers to experience the unique sound of destinations and activities through America before they book a trip.