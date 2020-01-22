FITUR: Spanish travelers heading to America in record numbers

Spanish travelers are heading to America in record numbers. The Americas became the most important long-haul destination, which attracts 53% of all intercontinental trips from Spain. This data was released today with the beginning of FITUR in Madrid. Long-haul outbound travel from Spain, by independent travelers and small groups of up to 5 people, grew by just 1.3% in 2019 and future bookings for the first half of the year are 1.2% behind where they were at this time last year. That is sluggish growth in comparison to worldwide trends, which showed global aviation to have grown by over four percent in 2019. Th