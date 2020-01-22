Is your Pakistan Airlines pilot a fraud?

The Pakistan Minister for Aviation Division, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, told the Senate that at present, 47 pilots are working for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on a contract basis who are over the age of 60. But this did not appear to be the topic of the day as reported by Dispatch News Desk in Pakistan.

In written replies to various questions asked by Senators, the Minister apprised the House today, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, that the educational certificates/degrees of 466 employees of PIA have been found fake, bogus, or tampered with during the last 5 years from June 1, 2014 to June 1, 2019.

Ghulam Sarwar said that in the Pakistan International Airlines Company Limited (PIACL), there is no policy regarding verification of educational documents within 90 days from the date of initial appointment. However, any person having fake degree cannot escape from his liability on the ground of limitations as submission of a fake degree is an offense under the law.

The Minister for the Aviation Division said that the PIACL is devising a policy for an early verification of credentials during the probationary period, and the employee will only be confirmed after verification of the educational documents.

The Minister said that everything has been done strictly in accordance with the law and judgments of the Honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan including IRA-2012.

According to a report at the end of last year, the airline operated 46 regular flights and 36 Hajj pilgrim flights between 2016 and 2017 with no passengers on board. The reasons for operating empty flights, as well as for the administration ignoring the matter, have not been revealed. Already cash-strapped (due to the unsteady national economy) airline suffered an estimated 180 million Pakistan rupees (over $1.1 million) in losses.