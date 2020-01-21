Centara taps hospitality industry veteran for key Revenue and Distribution Management role

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has expanded its executive management team with the recent appointment of an experienced hotel industry professional.

Stefan Wolf, a German national with over 25 years of experience with leading regional and global hospitality brands, has joined the company as Corporate Director of Revenue & Distribution, overseeing and leading Centara’s revenue and distribution teams. Mr. Wolf will report to Centara Vice President Commercial Tabatha Ramsay.

“We’re delighted to add someone of Stefan’s calibre and diverse experience to our team,” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer, Centara Hotels & Resorts. “Stefan is well equipped to make a significant contribution to our success going forward, and his experience gained working in Asia, Europe and the Middle East will add significant value as Centara expands further.”

Prior to joining Centara, Mr. Wolf held a number of management positions with leading hotel groups, including Intercontinental Hotels Group, Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, and Onyx Hospitality Group. More recently, Mr. Wolf was Director Global Suppliers, Asia Pacific at RoomIt by Carlson Wagonlit Travel based in Singapore.

Centara is in the middle of an exciting phase of development and growth that is guided by the company’s vision to be the leading global hospitality group of Thai origin. The plan includes doubling company revenues through substantially increasing its portfolio of properties and global presence, and by leveraging technology and people to optimise profitability. This latest executive appointment is an important part of that journey and will help to ensure that Centara is well positioned to meet its ambitious objectives.

