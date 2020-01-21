FlyersRights: Boeing stock finally catching up with reality

Boeing stock will continue to be under great pressure due to serious safety problems with the 737 MAX, the 777X, the 787, and even older 737 jetliners, predicts Paul Hudson, President of the largest airliner passenger organization and long time member of the FAA Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee dealing with aviation safety.

“Boeing leadership is destroying itself and the US commercial aviation industry. It is apparently incapable of fixing fundamental safety problems after nearly 15 months. It has failed several key tests and, with the FAA, seeks to keep all technical data of its fixes secret as ‘trade secrets.’”

“It’s no wonder many if not most passengers have said they will not fly the MAX.”

FlyersRights filed an expedited Freedom of Information Request on November 1st for the documents being used by FAA to unground the Max, so outside experts can evaluate Boeing’s fixes. To date, the FAA has refused to disclose any of the 86 documents and 9,000 pages It has identified. The matter is now pending in US District Court, Flyers Rights Education Fund v. FAA, 1:19-cv-03749-CKK