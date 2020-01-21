Sandals & Beaches Resorts Launch Layaway & Playaway Program

The Luxury Included® resort company is excited to announce their new Layaway & Playaway program, a no fees and no interest payment plan designed to break up the cost into three to 24 installments until the Sandals or Beaches vacation is paid in full. Sandals and Beaches are committed to making the all-inclusive vacation experience as worry-free and seamless as possible and are thrilled to offer guests more payment flexibility to foster a smooth payment process.

Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ Layaway & Playaway program operates, as follows:

Book your Luxury Included® vacation and pay required deposit from $49 per person

Select payment installment option (3-24 months)

Automatically charge a card on file every 30 days

Pay off balance 45 days prior to travel

Enjoy paradise at one of Sandals and Beaches’ 18 resorts in the Caribbean!

To book a Luxury Included® vacation at any Sandals or Beaches Resort utilizing the new Layaway & Playaway program, please visit https://www.sandals.com/ or https://www.beaches.com/ .