John Manderfeld to retire Marin Management Hotel Management

Marin Management, Inc., a California-based hotel management company, has announced that its founder and president, John Manderfeld, will retire effective Aug. 31 after more than 50 years in the hospitality industry.

Manderfeld will continue in an advisory role after his official retirement and will work closely with Hogan Hospitality’s leadership team during the transition. A successor will be announced in the upcoming months.

“Helping hotel owners realize the potential of their investments and provide better experiences for their guests is the reason I founded Marin Management, and has driven my passion for hospitality throughout my career,” said Manderfeld. “It has been my great pleasure to work with some of the most talented and dedicated professionals in the hospitality industry, and I’m especially grateful to my team for their support all of these years.”

Manderfeld founded Marin Management in 1990 and expanded the company’s services over 30 years to include consulting, development and management services for the lodging and restaurant industries. Under his leadership, Marin Management operates a diverse portfolio of 27 branded and independent hotels across California, Arizona, Texas, Wyoming and other states.

In 2018, Manderfeld sold Marin Management to Hogan Hospitality Group and continued to serve as president of Marin Management. Hogan Hospitality’s extensive resources and hotel ownership experience, combined with Marin Management’s network and diverse portfolio of properties enabled the company to secure a number of new contracts, growing its portfolio by 70 percent year over year in 2019.

“All of us at Hogan Hospitality and Marin Management are grateful to John for his leadership, vision and guidance. His ability to identify opportunities and establish new partnerships has enabled Marin Management to enter the new year with exciting prospects for our clients,” said Gary Hogan, CEO of Hogan Hospitality. “We look forward to working with John in his advisory role after September while he spends more time with friends and family. Together, we are committed to continuing John’s legacy at Marin Management – offering the highest level of service and hospitality insight to hotel owners.”

About Marin Management, Inc.

Founded in 1990, Marin Management, Inc. is a full-service hotel and restaurant management company headquartered in Sausalito, California. Owned by Hogan Hospitality, Marin Management provides a variety of full-service and limited-service management, consulting, development, and support services to upscale mid-market hotel franchises throughout California, Arizona, Texas and Wyoming.

National franchise brands include Hilton Hotels Corporation®, Wyndham International®, Choice Hotels International®, Carlson Hotels Worldwide®, Intercontinental Hotel Group® (IHG), and others. The company also operates independent hotels such as Bay Landing Hotel at San Francisco International Airport, Maple Tree Inn in Silicon Valley and Sheridan Inn, Wyoming. To learn more about Marin Management, visit www.hotelpros.biz.

About Hogan Hospitality Group

As pioneers in hospitality and tourism, Hogan Hospitality is a hotel management company with a growing portfolio of properties and proven track record of success. Its subsidiary companies, Marin Management and Hawaiian Hotels and Resorts, manage over 30 properties across the country. Born out of hotel ownership, Hogan Hospitality has a unique understanding of the hospitality industry, offering hotel owners measurable results in profitability and guest satisfaction, and unparalleled management experience. To learn more about Hogan Hospitality, visit www.hoganhospitalitygroup.com.

