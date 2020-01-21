Minister Bartlett to attend Caribbean Travel Market in Bahamas

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Hon Edmund Bartlett departed the island yesterday to attend the Caribbean Travel Marketplace in Baha Mar, Bahamas. While there, he will participate in several business meetings and will form a part of a panel on a forum entitled “Caribbean Tourism Pulse: 2020 and Beyond”.

Caribbean Travel Marketplace is the largest Tourism Marketing event in the Caribbean, hosted under the auspices of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association. It serves as an important platform to enhance exchanges between tourism suppliers from around the world.

The event displays hotels, tourist boards, destination management companies, tour operators, airlines among others related to the travel industry. It is also the ideal forum for establishing new customer contacts and conducting business.

More than 1000 delegates from over 25 countries as well as several buyer companies are expected to attend.

They include 191 representatives from countries such as Australia, the Bahamas, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Panama, Portugal, Puerto Rico, the Russian Federation, Spain, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States.

According to the CEO and Director General of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, Frank Comito, destinations such as Jamaica, the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic and Grenada are leading the region with new and refreshed products.

The Minister will be joined by the Director of Tourism, Donovan White; Deputy Director of Tourism, Camile Glenister; and Jamaica Tourist Board’s Caribbean Sales Manager, Trudy Dixon.

Minister Bartlett and Mr. White will continue to Spain to participate in the Spanish International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) as well at the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) program of activities in Madrid, Spain during the period January 22–26, 2020.