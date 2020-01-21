Why Japan is the most popular destination for Chinese tourists?

Japan ranked first on the list of popular overseas destinations for Chinese tourists in 2019, taking the top spot from Thailand. More travelers from China are planning their trips to the neighboring country, encouraged by a simplified visa application and expansion of direct flights.

Visa applications increase 28 percent year on year. Among those, the number of multiple visas increased by 87 percent.

Data from the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) shows that between January and October 2019, the number of tourists from the Chinese mainland to Japan exceeded 8.13 million, up 13.5 percent year on year. Ctrip expects more than 9 million Chinese visitors to Japan this year.

Japan is an appealing destination for Chinese travelers throughout the year. The travel products Japan-bound Chinese travelers were booking and ranked the different activities they experience there. Checking out the cherry blossoms and maple leaves ranked first and second, followed by enjoying hot springs and hitting the slopes for skiing. Trying on kimonos and sampling sushi is also gaining momentum.

Tourists want to experience the local culture and flavors and aren’t as attracted to sightseeing or shopping as before.

Because of convenience and safety reasons, Japan has become the most preferred destination for family trips. One-third of travelers applying for Japanese visas on Ctrip were for family travels.

Japan is attracting young Chinese tourists. Travelers in their 30s account for 34 percent of the total, while those in their 20s make up 20 percent. Twenty-four percent travel alone, 18 percent with their partners and 16 percent with partners. Nine percent accompany their parents.

When it comes to the most popular cities for travelers, Osaka, Tokyo, Okinawa, Sapporo, Nagoya are the most attractive. However, countryside destinations have become more appealing in recent years. Takamatsu, Kobe, Saga, Sendai, and Sapporo are the fastest-growing markets for Chinese tourists.

Since January 1, 2019, Japan has further simplified the visa application for Chinese tourists. Undergraduates, graduates, and former students within three years of graduation can apply for tourist visas without asset qualifications but must provide certificates of academic qualifications.

The second reason is convenience in transportation. According to statistics by the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, there were 1,406 regular flights connecting Japan and China in the winter of 2019, an increase of 224 over the summer. Among Japan’s international routes, Chinese routes account for 27 percent. Second and third-tier cities in China including Nanjing, Xi’an, Hefei, Ningbo, Haikou, Dalian, and Chongqing have opened new routes to Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and other places, and Shanghai has opened new routes to small destinations such as Shenggang.