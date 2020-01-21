Four Seasons in Vancouver not up to standard: Forced to close

The 370-room Four Seasons Hotel opened in 1976, and since then has hosted countless celebrities, politicians and business leaders.

The decision to close the hotel followed a 2017 lawsuit by Cadillac Fairview alleging the Four Seasons was not keeping the hotel furnished and equipped up to the standard of a typical first-class luxury hotel.

Four Seasons denied the allegations.

A different hotel chain is set to open at the Pacific Centre location, following extensive renovations. The name of the new company has not been publicly announced.

Four Seasons hopes to return to Vancouver sometime in the future.