Guests are fleeing the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Cologne. German Federal Police are evacuating both the main train station (HBF) and Cologne Deutz train station forcing thousands of people off their trains. Radio station RTL is shifting operation from Cologne to Berlin this morning, while their main office is being evacuated.

Tourism is big business in the City on River Rhine, and today visitors will witness an excitement not many travelers were able to experience.

This is in response to the British Royal Air Force bombing the German city of Cologne in 1945. Today the entire city center of Cologne and Cologne Deutz is being evacuated in a radius of almost half a mile 75 years later after Britain attacked Germany in World War Two.

Rail chaos all over Germany is expected because Cologne is a central connecting point for the German rail system.

In World War Two the German city of Cologne was bombed in 262 separate air raids by the Allies during World War II, all by the Royal Air Force but for a single failed post-capture test of a guided missile by the United States Army Air Forces.

Today’s bomb scare was triggered after construction workers detected a World War II bomb next to the offices of RTL TV and Radio.

Starting at 9 am on January 21 the city center in Cologne and Cologne Deutz will turn into a deserted ghost town on both sides of River Rhine.

According to DB, the German Rail, traffic is expected to resume this afternoon. Major rail delays all over Germany are expected today.

