How to survive an avalanche?

Sometimes unexpected weather can be a risk that is hard or impossible to predict. Helicopters were sent out on Saturday in Nepal to rescue 200 people stranded around Annapurna and other nearby mountains after an avalanche struck in the Annapurna region in the Himalayas after heavy snowfall last Friday.

Annapurna is a massif in the Himalayas in north-central Nepal that includes one peak over 8,000 meters, thirteen peaks over 7,000 meters, and sixteen more over 6,000 meters.

Annapurna, the world’s 10th-highest peak, is an avalanche-prone and technically difficult mountain with a higher death rate than Everest, the world’s highest peak.

Almost 200 trekkers have been rescued from the avalanche-hit zone after the weather eased to let helicopters fly in.

Poor visibility and heavy snowfall of as much as 16 feet at the scene of the avalanche hindered the search and rescue operations on Sunday and seven trekkers are still unaccounted for – three Nepali guides and four South Korean nationals -two women and two men, all-volunteer teachers, who were part of an 11-member South Korean team. Other members of the team were safe.

Seven missing trekkers were caught in an avalanche near the Annapurna base camp around 3,230m above sea level, about 93 miles north-west of Nepal’s capital Kathmandu.

Six of the missing were part of the same expedition, while one Nepali porter was escorting a different group.

The officials called the search off on Monday amid hazardous conditions in an area.

