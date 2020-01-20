Sheraton Park Hotel Anaheim challenges: Taconic Capital takes over

Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort has been acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors L.P.(“Taconic Capital”).

Anaheim is the home of Disneyland in California and recently hosted POW WOW for the U.S. Travel Association. Anaheim is a major tourism hotspot in California and many different brands of hotels are competing for visitors. Among them is Marriott with its Sheraton brand.

The Sheraton Park Hotel is situated within walking distance to the Disneyland Resort, the new Anaheim GardenWalk, and the Anaheim Convention Center.

Taconic Capital plans to reinvest in the hotel, with a full-scale transformation and fresh perspective of the new Sheraton brand. Aimbridge Hospitality, recently merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts, operates the Sheraton Park Hotel at the Anaheim Resort.

Currently, the hotel has a 4-star rating with Trip Advisor. According to customer feedback, the hotel is in serious need of a renovation. The rooms are very dark. The furnishings are old and very dated. The rooms were small with the poor placement of the few electrical outlets.

The odd thing at this hotel is that a guest could not individually control the thermostat in rooms. Therefore some guests considered rooms cold and some guests asked for space heaters, to fight the cold.

With a new design, such complaints may become an issue of the past.

“We are proud to take ownership of this great hotel,” said Eric Sitman of Taconic Capital. “The hotel’s leadership team has operated with incredible attention to service and hospitality over the years. We are delighted to continue that same sense of community spirit, investing back into the hotel and in its future.”

“Planning and design will be the focus of the team through 2020,” explains Sheraton Park Hotel General Manager, Ian Gee: “We’re excited to be working with a committed and visionary owner to take us to the next level of hospitality.”

Anaheim is the home of Disneyland in California and recently hosted POW WOW for the U.S. Travel Association. Anaheim is a major tourism hotspot in California and many different brands of hotels are competing for visitors.