Visit California driving tourism thrust with India movies and films

California, the Golden State of the USA known for its many diverse attractions, is exploring a new thrust area in India. This push is to make inroads into the vibrant film and movie world, which has attracted the attention of other countries in recent years, with evident success.

To show that the state is serious about this, the recent sales mission of Visit California roped in no less of a person than Colleen Bell, Executive Director of the California Film Commission, who along with Caroline Beteta, the CEO and President of Visit California who led a 25-member sales mission, met with the Film Producers Guild of India. At the meeting, the California Incentive Collection was unveiled, offering incentives for Indian movies to be shot in California.

Experience shows that the results by other countries in India for such shootings has been positive, and California has been active in the Indian market for a long time.

The sales mission was in conjunction with the California Bay Area Council mission and in the presence of Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis who added impact to the efforts.

By 2023, it was estimated that India would contribute US$1.5 billion to California’s tourism economy.

The mission included diverse destinations and attractions including Simon Shopping malls, Universal Studios, Pier 39, Red and White Fleet, Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Mono County Tourism, and the Greater Palm Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Robyn Gallegos of Palms Springs said that their national park, music festivals, hiking, and rock climbing were some things of interest in their area. Tony Lyle of Lake Tahoe felt that golf courses, gondolas, and increased friends and relative traffic will help boost Tahoe’s tourism, along with greater awareness among the travel trade. Jeff Simpson of Mono County cited nature, sanctuaries, and migratory birds as major attractions in his county.