easyJet returns to Sharm El Sheik in Egypt

easyJet inaugurates 2020 by announcing the reopening of the connections between Italy and Sharm El Sheik in Egypt starting next spring and in time for the Easter bridge.

The route will be operated from Milan Malpensa and Venice Marco Polo airport. From the Malpensa airport in Malpensa, the flights will be operated from April 4 to October 24, 2020, on a weekly basis. Specifically, from April 4 to June 20 and from September 5 to October 24 the flight will be operated on Saturday, while from June 28 to 30 August it will be operated on Sunday.

The range of destinations reachable from the company’s main base in Italy is further enriched from which easyJet has recently announced the new summer connections for Tivat in Montenegro and Preveza in Greece.

From Venice, however, pending the sale of the 2020-2021 winter season, the connections will be operational for the time being from September 3 to 18 October 18, 2020, twice a week.

With the aim of constantly expanding the offer at the Venice airport, easyJet introduced 4 new destinations last fall: Hurghada and Marsa Alam on the Red Sea, Marrakech in Morocco and the brand new Aqaba-Petra in Jordan.

The company also announced a new connection between Rome Fiumicino and Manchester, operating from June 7 with 4 weekly frequencies. The new destination is added to the 12 already reachable from the Rome airport.