New GM Announced for Pride Hotels

Pride Hotels is an Indian hospitality brand with a presence in major cities across India. The group currently maintains a network of 14 hotels. Pride Group of Hotels announced it has appointed Mr. Ravi Dhankar as General Manager for Pride Hotel Chennai. Mr. Dhankar is a Hotel Management Graduate with over 14 years of hands-on experience in Hotel Operations, Client Relationship Management, Industry Engagement and Corporate Liaisoning with a blend of Sales and Marketing. Prior to Pride Hotels he had also served with the brands like Leela Palace, Taj, Lemon Tree and Sarovar Group of Hotels.